Week 4 of the 2020 Celebration of Charity Virtual Fundraiser has begun with a bang

Week 4 of our 2020 Celebration of Charity Virtual Fundraiser has begun with a bang. We are getting so close, but we are still $25,000 from where we need to be.
If you have already donated, Thank You! If you have not, there is still time – go to https://catholiccharities-cc.org/celebration
Did you know our Ministry and Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities Program first began in 1983?
This program promotes spiritual, social, and educational skills for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, blind or visually impaired, and deaf or hard of hearing, and their families.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program offered
Services provided in English, Spanish, and American Sign Language (ASL). We cannot wait for this pandemic to end so we can resume all of our programing.
Watch our short video to learn more about this incredible program at https://vimeo.com/454494150
Every donation, no matter the size, is greatly appreciated and will help in providing help and creating hope for those in need. Please join us in this mission of faith.
Help us today and donate to the 2020 Celebration of Charity Virtual Fundraiser. You may mail a check to Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc., 615 Oliver Ct., Corpus Christi, TX 78408, or donate online at https://catholiccharities-cc.org/celebration
For more information, please contact Shannette Hoelscher at shoelscher@diocesecc.org or call (361) 884-0651, Ext. 246.