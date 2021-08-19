Weeklong SOLT Regional Assembly chock full of events

The recent Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity (SOLT) Regional Assembly began with Mass on July 12. But events before and after were included as part of the assembly. One hundred and eighty SOLTs attended the annual event.
The joyous occasion was chock full of celebrations: first profession of promises of Brother Gregory Rice; first vows of Sisters Mary Ignatius and Sister Gianna Marie; the perpetual vows of Sister Mary Rachel and a lay commitment from Donna Spence from Phoenix. Both brothers and sisters renewed their promises.
There were also talks on St. Joseph during Pope Francis’ “Year of St. Joseph,” presented by Matthew Moore, Sister Caritas Wendt and Father Brady Williams.
Father Peter Marsalek, general priest servant for the SOLTs in the Diocese of Corpus Christi, says living and working in community is central to the SOLT mission.
See full story in the Fall 2021 issue of the
South Texas Catholic.
Photos by Sarah Kessler and Chloe Rodriguez | For STC