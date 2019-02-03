What streams do we drink from?

Having worked our way through some of the thicket, a fellow backpacker and I followed trail blazes until we came upon a fabulous little stream running through the lush forest of trees. We found an open and flat area alongside the stream and decided it was the perfect place to set up camp. Not only was it refreshing, it was just the source of water that we needed to cook, clean, and replenish our water supply for the rest of our weekend excursion. It turned out to be a very peaceful place; a place that had a kind of mystique and unparalleled beauty.
The next morning, after wiping the sleep from my eyes, I peered out of my little tent and saw a layer of fog hovering over the stream, which disseminated into the trees. The soothing sound of the water trickling around roots and rocks was intermittently punctuated by the sounds of doves cooing and birds chirping. I’m not able to fully describe the peacefulness of that place and the effect that it had on my spirit. The presence of water changes everything in a positive way, just as the absence of water has a contrasting effect.
Because human beings can’t survive without water and because we crave it, water long ago became a symbol of life, of fruitfulness, and of plenty. We see this imagery all throughout scripture. “As the deer longs for streams of water, so my soul longs for you, O God. My soul thirsts for God, the living God” (Psalm 42:2). This simple verse, which is one of my favorites, captures so effectively the thirst of the soul for God. Likewise, Jeremiah 17, contrasts the person who trusts in human beings as being like a barren bush in the desert in comparison to the one who trusts in the Lord, who is like a tree planted beside the waters that receives life and vigor from the water.
It seems to me that one of the things that we face today is that so many of us are living in a kind of drought. Because we are so focused on the creature comforts and sensual pleasures of this earthly existence, our souls have become like wastelands. It is no wonder people have difficulty staying in lasting relationships, or struggle with depression or emotional and spiritual aridity.
Our hearts are all shriveled up because we are drunk on earthly pleasures that have no spiritual nutrition or nurturing qualities. It is like trying to survive on energy drinks rather than on good, healthy, clean water. If we are dehydrated by a lack of supernatural grace, we have no way of sharing a drink with others. To be sure, there are many whose depression and inner turmoil come from factors that are clinical in nature, but by and large, we live in a world where the soul is a barren desert. We drink from the wrong streams.
Everywhere we turn, we see the sad effects of this condition. Could the perpetrators of school shootings or many of the other horrific acts of violence be a product of a society where we have forgotten the most fundamental needs of the human heart? We cannot survive without the life-giving springs that flow from faith and a genuine relationship with the Lord. A family of faith is where waters flow generously to give life to the soul. A life that dips itself in the springs of love is a life that is nurtured and has a sense of well-being, which shows no signs of distress. A common thread in many violent acts we see is that there was something missing from their lives. Perhaps the souls of the perpetrators weren’t quenched sufficiently by the water of a family’s love or by the gift of supernatural grace that comes with faith.
What streams do we drink from? What waters are we seeking? The story of the Samaritan woman at the well illustrates the wasteland of a heart that looks to earthly pleasure. She had hopped from relationship to empty relationship, not realizing what was missing in her life. Then, she met Jesus, who gave her life-giving water; the life-giving water of divine grace and mercy that welled up within her. His invitation to a supernatural life caused her soul to blossom with new life. It changed absolutely everything for her. It put her into contact with the mystery of God. No longer was she living in solitary misery and isolation, but she was reconnected with others and it gave vibrancy to her condition. All of a sudden, she sprang forth with a sense of purpose.
What will transform our world, which is so riddled with apathy, misery, and aridity? What will resolve the senselessness of violent acts? The answer lies in the depths of the human heart. If we drink from the streams of faith in the Lord and make that our primary concern, we too will blossom with newness of life and so will the many people around us.