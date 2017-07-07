Whatever happened to good example?

by Sister Lou Ella Hickman, IWBS

“The ball moved. I have to call a stroke on myself.”



“Only you and me seen it, and I won’t tell a soul. I promise nobody will know.”



“I will, Hardy. So will you.”



The scene is from The Legend of Bagger Vance. And it is at this point Rannulph Junuh shows how much his defeated war hero drunk wound had healed. He was now a man of integrity and strength. He went on to finish the game with an impossible play and the exhibition game ends with a three-way tie. And in the process he sets an example for his young caddie, Hardy Greaves.



“Role model” is a notion that seems to be all but forgotten in today’s society. The other side of the coin is the word scandal. And like the early days of golf, far too many people believe that word is reserved only for the famous and the wealthy. While only scandals of the famous and wealthy make headlines, those of the ordinary sort still meet its definition—to lead another or others astray by one’s words or actions.



The scandals of the famous and the wealthy usually fall into three groups: sex, money and sex and money. And such are the ordinary sins and weakness of our frail humanity as well. However, these three groups are not the only ones that would qualify for the infamous title of scandal. In order to understand homespun scandal better, it would do well to “define” God first. Perhaps the best “definition” of God I have come across is “one’s Highest Value.”



Thus, one’s relationship to this Highest Value is best seen in the homespun, that is, the daily routine. Life well lived answers the question “is this action my best self?” Granted, sometimes 50 percent of my best self on any given day may be all that I can muster. Young people need to see that as well. They also need to hear a role model say, “I made a mistake. “ What a role model our Holy Father, Pope Francis became when he said, “I, too, am a sinner.” He has followed up his admission with action; people see him go to confession just like they do.



In a way, all of us live in a “toy store” and we walk around saying, “I want this or I want that.” Strange as it may seem, it is the 10th commandment that is the most important. Once I am aware, and deal with my desires, all the other commandments fall into place, especially the first one— God is my Highest Value. Can others say of me, “I want what she has” in terms of being my best self? Or will someone say, “If it is okay for him or her, then it’s okay for me.” For example, if a parent or parents do not regularly go to Sunday Mass, a son or daughter can rightfully ask, “Why should I go?” Paradoxically, if God is indeed my Highest Value, I can be open to learning how to be my best self.



Jesus cautioned his followers not to do things in order to be seen. And that includes setting a good example. He also countered with, “The person who is trustworthy in very small matters is also trustworthy in great ones; and the person who is dishonest in very small matters is also dishonest in great ones (Lk 16:10).”



In other words, the daily small choices matter as with Rannulph Junuh. Perhaps one of the greatest gifts God has entrusted to us is that of setting a good example. Give that gift back to God your Highest Value by being your best self, a role model.

