Winners of KOC Free Throw advance to state

This year the Knights of Columbus (KOC) Free Throw Championship winners from the Diocese of Corpus Christi Diocese are Delilah Trevino, Layla McCown, Aliyah Medina, Cason Hernandez, Elijah Molina, Jaxo Cavanaugh, Jesus Sandoval, Jon Rodriguez. The event was held on At St. James Parish Hall in Bishop on Feb. 19.
“Four different councils brought in first place winners from each council,” said Rudy Ortiz II, Grand Knight and Diocesan Deputy for the Dioceses of Corpus Christi. “I tell them to try their best and don’t be afraid to succeed. They are the key to the future.”
The councils who sponsored the event were KOC 3169 from St. Joseph Parish in Alice and KOC 16275 from St. James Parish in Bishop.
Since 1972, councils have sponsored the Free Throw Championship. This Faith in Action Program is for boys and girls ages 9-14. The program provides an athletic outlet and encourages sportsmanship and healthy competition values.
Children compete within their gender and age and progress from local to district, regional and state/province competitions. This program is a great way to introduce the Order to your community and recruit faithful family men of service.
The Knights of Columbus International Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through the local, district, regional and state levels of competition. International champions are announced by the K of C International headquarters based on state-level competitions' scores.
These boys and girls will advance and represent our Diocese at the Knights of Columbus State Free Throw Championship.