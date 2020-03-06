Winners of professional etiquette competition will compete at the National level

After months of preparation and six rounds of competition, the Incarnate Word Academy Middle Level announced the winners of the third annual Amazing Angel Shake Competition on Feb. 26 during an assembly in the James R. Dougherty, Jr. Center.
The winners are seventh-grader Carlisle Braman and eighth-graders Annabelle Clark, Luna Salazar, and Wilson Vanexan. The four students will go on to represent IWA during the 2020 Amazing Shake National Competition in Atlanta, Georgia at the Ron Clark Academy. This will be the third year IWA is represented in the National Competition.
The Amazing Angel Shake is actually a professional skill and work etiquette competition. All six rounds of the Amazing Angel Shake put students in new and unique situations. Students interviewed with different judges and competed in a variety of challenges, including hosting a cooking show, making an impromptu acceptance speech, promoting a product, selling a product and giving a weather report.
During round one of the competitions, Middle Level students from sixth through eighth grade engaged in several one-on-one interviews with a variety of judges. The group of judges consisted of many Coastal Bend business professionals and community leaders. Round two saw students utilizing their best conversational skills as they embarked on a series of challenges called “The Gauntlet.” Judges scored students based on who made the strongest impression.
During round three of the third annual Amazing Angel Shake competition, twelve Middle Level students from sixth through eighth grade participated in a networking event called "Work the Room.” Students were tasked with introducing themselves to prominent members of the community and leaving the judges with a memorable impression. Guest judges for round three included Webb Cason Injury Lawyer Matt Manning, Nueces County Judge Joe Benavides, Corpus Christi City Councilman Ben Molina, US 27th Congressional District Director Luis Buentello, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Professor Frank McMillan, and Corpus Christi businesswoman and IWA Board Member Amy Koch.
In round four, students were given 90 seconds to pitch the sale of a vehicle from Ed Hicks Mercedes. In round five, students discussed how the Texas State Aquarium attracts locals during tourist off-seasons. Finally, in round six, the remaining students gave their best elevator pitch to Representative Todd Hunter and Judge Barbara Canales. They spoke about how they would utilize government policy to address an issue of their choice.
Finalists will move on to the Amazing Shake National Competition, which is open internationally to any student in the 5th-8th grade. The three-day competition consists of case-scenario stations set up around the Ron Clark Academy, where every student must pass through while exercising etiquette, composure, and professionalism. Top performers advance to the next level of challenges until there is ultimately one overall national champion.
This year’s Amazing Angel Shake Competition was sponsored in part by the Hicks Automotive Group.