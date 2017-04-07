Winners of the 2016-2017 Diocesan Science Fair

Schools from the Diocese of Corpus Christi participated in the 2016-2017 Diocesan Science Fair held on March 25 at St. John Paul II High School. Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory seventh grader Joshua Hernandez was named "overall winner" for his project.





Diocesan Science Fair winners from kindergarten were: Noah Davis from Incarnate Word Elementary Level who won first place; Patrick Cober from Central Catholic who won second place; Sophia Suarez from Ss. Cyril & Methodius who won third place; Lily Medina from Central Catholic who won fourth place; and Christopher Espinosa from St. Anthony School who won fifth place.



The winners from first grade were: Xavier Bean from Most Precious Blood who won first place; Jo'Ryan Perez from St. Anthony from Robstown who won second place; Justin Garcia from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy who won third place; Joseph Guerrero from Ss. Cyril & Methodius who won fourth place; and Everett Chapman from St. Patrick who won fifth place.



The winners from second grade were: Matthew Amaro from Most Precious Blood who won first place; Gregorio Rodriguez from Holy Family who won second place; Sophia Trevino from St. Joseph in Alice who won third place; Ethan Dowiat from Ss. Cyril & Methodius who won fourth place; and Abbie Salinas from St. Elizabeth in Alice who won fifth place.



The winners from third grade were: Katie Velleman from Incarnate Word Academy who won first place; Leighten Lawhon from Incarnate Word Academy who won second place; Andrew Castillo from Most Precious Blood who won third place; Jacob Rodriguez from Most Precious Blood who won fourth place; and Ava Garcia from Most Precious Blood who won fifth place.



The winners from fourth grade were: Aaliyah Parez from St. Gertrude in Kingsville who won first place; John Michael Garcia from St. Joseph in Alice who won second place; Zane Badrow from Incarnated Word Academy who won third place; Anika Smith from St. Pius X who won fifth place.



The winners from fifth grade were: Aiden Veltri from St. Patrick who won first place; Isaac Silva from St. Joseph in Alice who won second place; Sophie Diaz from Incarnate Word Academy Elementary Level who won third place; Berenice Delgado from St. Patrick who won fourth place; and Reece Perez from Holy Family who won fifth place.



The winners from sixth grade were: Amaris Vasquez from St. Elizabeth who won first place; Jack Bridwell from St. Patrick who won second place; Andrew Ybarra from Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School who won third place; Ayden Vela from St. Joseph in Alice who won fourth place; and Jessena Trevino from St. Elizabeth in Alice who won fifth place.



The winners from seventh grade were: Joshua Hernandez from Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School who won first place; Hannah Reynolds from Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School who won second place; Gilbert Gonzalez from St. Anthony in Robstown who won third place; Linda Trevino from St. Anthony in Robstown who won fourth place; and Daniel Carlos from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy who won fifth place.



The winners from eighth grade were: Bridgette Escamilla from Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School who won first place; Jesse Cisneros from St. Anthony in Robstown who won second place; Jace Banuelos / Valentin Oranday from Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School who won third place; Ernie Moreno from Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School who won fourth place; and Esai Lozano from St. Joseph in Alice who won fifth place.



