Women’s conference reflects on Mary

One-hundred and eighty-five women from parishes in Freer, Bishop, Sinton, Robstown and around Corpus Christi attended the Women’s Conference hosted by St. Theresa’s Catholic Daughters on April 6. The annual Women’s conference entitled, ‘Mary: The Face of Woman, was held in the parish hall.
The conference “is based on the whole theme. Mary as the face of a woman reflects what Eve was supposed to reflect and by sin – didn't,” one presenter Deacon Stephen Nolte said. “And so, she's really reflecting for women the perfect ideal of what it means to be a woman – a woman of faith, a woman of God.”
Sarah Morrison, a parishioner from St. Pius X, shared how her experiences of service and ministry have led her to strive to “live a life of beatitude” and Father Frank Martinez, STL, examined Mary’s lived response to God and seeing the face of Jesus through her eyes.
Four of St. Theresa’s Knights of Columbus prepared breakfast for the ladies and set out snacks during the conference.
“The conference is open to any woman who wants to come whether they’re Catholic or non-Catholic. It’s directed more towards a woman's life,” Deacon Nolte. “How you live it out as a mother, a wife, a daughter, a sister, a friend and aunt. How, as women, reflect the face of Christ through his mother.”