Women’s Day of Prayer webinar

Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers hosts, a Women’s Day of Prayer
“Unity and the Power of Prayer” webinar will be on Saturday, March 5 at 10 a.m. CT.
The program will open with a brief prayer service with a reflection from Father Leo Shea, M.M., followed by a talk by Keynote speaker Deirdre Cornell, Maryknoll magazine Associate Editor and Orbis Book author.
Cornell will speak on the Virgin Mary's universality within the Christian community and beyond. Attendees will have an opportunity to share prayer intentions at the close of the program.
This is a free webinar, and women of all faiths are welcome.
Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers’ Community Outreach Program fulfills the Society’s Mission Vision by reaching across geographical and situational borders, sustaining our spiritual heritage, sharing Maryknoll’s spirit with others and developing partnerships with groups in civil society.
To learn more about future programs and events, visit
MaryknollSociety.org/Events. Additional information can be obtained by call (914) 941-7590.
About the Maryknoll Society
The Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers follow Jesus in serving the poor and others in need in more than 20 countries that include the U.S. All Catholics are called to mission through baptism and confirmation, and Maryknoll’s mission education outreach in parishes and schools throughout the country engages U.S. Catholics in mission through vocations, prayer, donations and as volunteers. Maryknoll missioners share God’s love and the Gospel in combating poverty, providing healthcare, building communities and promoting human rights.