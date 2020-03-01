Working with children in crisis

When Sister Jo Ann Saenz, IWBS, saw a large group of immigrant children visiting a local doctor’s office, she knew she wanted to help in some way.
“They were so well-behaved,” she recalled. “You could say they were even a bit stunned. I knew there must be something I could do for them.”
She received her chance to help within days. Jaime Reyna, director of the Office of Multicultural and Social Ministry at the Diocese of Corpus Christi told her about the opportunity to sing songs for the children and teach them about the word of God through games and interactive sessions.
Reyna explained there is a local children’s emergency shelter caring for children separated from families seeking refuge in this country. Most have experienced unimaginable trauma traveling thousands of miles through several countries to make it to the United States.
“Volunteers go twice a month and the schedule varies, but one of the visits, Father Jose Gutierrez offers confessions and Mass to all the youth,” he said. “The facility can hold over 100 children and their ages range from 12 to 17 years of age. Many of them are from Latin American countries or Mexico. They are held here until they are reunited with family members or are returned to their home countries.”
There are currently only four specially trained volunteers working with this special population of young people: Sister Saenz, Father Jose Gutierrez of Corpus Christi Cathedral, Maria Macias of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Corpus Christi and Jaime Reyna.
Reyna said these young people yearn to learn more about God.
“They enjoy participating in our group sessions where we discuss what the Gospel means to them. We connect it to their family life because many times they are missing their parents, or brothers or sisters. A lot of them know their faith very well,” he said.
Reyna said it is sometimes hard to build relationships with the children because they only stay at the facility for a short time, but that does not deter them from giving the children all the love and attention they deserve.
Requirements are rigorous for becoming a volunteer, but the rewards are also quite bountiful.
“Volunteers need to register with the Diocese as a volunteer working with children, as well as go through a background check. They will also be registering as a volunteer through the children’s home facility, as well,” he explained. “We also need a letter of good standing from your parish. Because they are minors, we want to make sure the children are protected.”
Both Reyna and Sister Saenz believe helping these children is about bringing the Word of God to children who might be experiencing a frightening time.
“We come in there to remind them of God’s love, to bring some joy and bring them into a moment of prayer. We want to remind them even though their parents or brothers or sisters are far away, we too, are their brothers and sisters in Christ,” Reyna said.
Since the children are from Latin American countries, more Spanish speaking volunteers are needed to interact with the children, Sister Saenz noted. Reyna added they could use volunteers with musical gifts and talents who could possibly even teach the children how to play certain musical instruments.
“We’re also looking for volunteers over 18 years of age who are trained to teach about our faith,” he added.
“They are beautiful children and I really enjoy working with them,” Sister Saenz marveled. “What these children need most is to interact with volunteers with big hearts. They need to be reminded that perfect strangers care for them.”
For more information on volunteering, contact Jaime Reyna at the Office of Multicultural and Social Ministry at (361) 882-6191, ext. 637.