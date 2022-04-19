YCA celebrate Good Friday at OLCC

Young Catholic Adults (YCA) in Corpus Christi enjoyed the peaceful surroundings of the Marian Prayer Garden at Our Lady of Corpus Christi (OLCC) Campus while praying at the outdoor Stations of the Cross on Good Friday, April 15.
Father Sam Medley led the YCA group, friends and families through each station as the sun’s rays began to fade in the sky. A single rose from OLCC's beautiful prayer garden was laid to rest on two stations; one with Mary as she witnesses her son dying on the cross; and one on Jesus as he lay dead at the foot of the cross.
Father Medley heard confessions outside in the grotto as the YCA group settled in OLCC’s Café Veritas to watch The Passion of the Christ.