Young Adult Catholics hosting Advent reflection

by Alfredo E. Cardenas

Young Catholic Adults Corpus Christi are hosting an “Ugly Christmas Sweater Party & Advent Reflection” on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception on Friday, Dec. 8, which is a Holy Day of Obligation. The event will start at 6 p.m. with Mass at Most Precious Blood, followed by a Christmas party in the Maria Goretti Youth Center.The night will close with an Advent reflection and adoration in the St. Jude Chapel.Raffle prizes will be available for anyone who comes in their best (or worst) ugly Christmas sweater. The event invites young adults between the ages of 18-39.For more information message Domingo Hiracheta @ycacorpuschristi.