Young adult retreat brings participants closer to God

Young adults from across South Texas gathered at the Newman Center at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi recently for the “Be Not Afraid” Young Adult Retreat. There were talks, games, food, reflective prayer and group discussion.
Michelle Trevino, evangelization and catechesis coordinator at St. Gertrude Church in Kingsville, said she enjoyed the retreat overall, but especially enjoyed the talks.
“I loved Father Sam Medley’s talk. It was so nice hearing a priest speak to young adults in such an authentic and sincere manner,” she said.
“When you are totally and completely loved, you can do anything,” said Father Medley said during his talk. “Real courage comes from being loved. If you understand how deeply God loves you, you realize it’s OK to be afraid.”
Father Medley recalled several times in his life when he was scared, but he forged ahead because he felt God’s will be carried out. He asked the young adults to reflect on life’s tribulations and consider how experiences shape us throughout our lives.
“God might ask you to go through brokenness, pain, fear…but that’s OK. Courage is not the absence of fear. Courage is being OK with being afraid,” he added.
After his talk, retreatants spent some time in the chapel with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, followed by group discussion and Mass.
Trevino added she is thrilled to see the Diocese of Corpus Christi’s Office of Youth Ministry host a retreat specifically for young adults and hopes to see more retreats, maybe even a full weekend retreat in the future.
“I think it’s impressive the Diocese will hold 29 events for young adults throughout the area. I know in Kingsville, we are especially proud to be one of the locations hosting ‘Theology on Tap,’ where young adults can have sincere discussions about God in a relaxed environment,” she said.
For more information on special events for young adult Catholics aged 18-39, visit the Young Catholic Adults website at www.ycacorpuschristi.org or follow them on Facebook.