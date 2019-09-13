Young adults get straight talk at Theology on Tap in Kingsville

Young Catholic Adults (YCA) mix and mingle and discuss Church teaching with Father Joseph Lopez at Theology on Tap at the Javelina Watering Hole Brewery in Kingsville.
Zachary Everett, diocesan director of Youth and Young Adult, joined forces with Michelle Trevino, coordinator of Evangelization and Catechesis from St. Gertrude Parish to host the event on Sept. 10.
Theology on Tap offers a comfortable setting for young adults to hear straight talk and honest answers to questions about faith, love, work and other real-life experiences. All young adults from ages 21-39 are welcome, Catholic or not!
In his talk, Father Lopez described what the principal passions are: love, hope, anger, fear, joy and sadness, pointing out the most fundamental of those passions for human beings is love. “Passions form pathways for the connection between our minds and hearts,” he said.
"Our Lord called man's heart the source from which passions spring. Passions are always initiated by our senses, and if we are to become truly free and learn to live by God's will, we will need to learn to control passions that result from the way we react to our senses."
Father Lopez compared the craving of a particular food and beverage and how our spirit responds to fasting. "When we are deprived of these certain foods and drinks, we become disturbed or angry,” he said. “Gaining freedom by these likes and dislikes is what we mean by maintaining our passions. When we are able to do this, we gain the freedom to do God's Will and to love others by being less focused on our own desires.”
The young adults were asked to discuss a set of questions and talk freely among themselves. They shared an open dialogue as Father Lopez answered their questions.
Theology on Tap is held every first Monday of the month at Javelina Watering Hole Brewery (1021 S.14th St. Kingsville, Texas 78363) and every first Tuesday of the month at BUS (702 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX 78401) at 7:15 p.m.