Young artists from St. Patrick will enter the KOC state level competition

St. Patrick School students Story Mendez, Josefina Orines and Kate Ruiz won first place in the local and district level of the Knights of Columbus: “Keep Christ in Christmas Poster Contest” for the 2021-2022 school year. These three artists will go on to compete at the state level.
Forty-four students from St. Patrick School entered the Knights of Columbus: Keep Christ in Christmas Poster Contest for the 2021-2022 school year.
The students who entered the contest received a Certificate of Participation. “Their hard work, dedication, and craftsmanship were an inspiration,” said Evelyn Burton, principle at St. Patrick School.
There were three age groups and only one first-place winner in each group. Story placed in the 11-14 age group. Josephina in the 8-10 age group and Kate in the 5-7 age group.
The Knights of Columbus “Keep Christ in Christmas” Poster Contest is open to all young people between the ages of 5 and 14.
“Keep Christ in Christmas” is a Knights of Columbus Faith in Action program for families and one of many of their activities that promote Christmas and the season of Advent.
Winners at the state level can receive scholarships, gift certificates, saving bonds, plaques or trophies. The competition at the council level began in December of last year.