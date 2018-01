Young Catholic Adults-Corpus Christi, ages 18-39 welcome, will hold a concert night on Feb. 2 featuring Wings Over Society, The OddFellas and Movement 5! The concert will be held at St. Pius X Church, from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

It is an opportunity to meet other young adults. Food, pool tables, air hockey, coffee and music will be provided. Donations will be accepted. Donations of $5 or more enters donor into a raffle, which helps YCA continue to serve young Catholic adults.