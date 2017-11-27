Youth leadership retreat slated for Dec. 2

The Diocese of Corpus Christi Office of Youth Ministry is offering a leadership retreat at the Spirit Center on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 1 - 6 p.m. Entitled “Leadership in Youth Ministry,” the retreat is open to any youth minister, core team and lay leaders that serve in youth ministry and want to enhance their skills and better their ministry.Some of the topics that will be covered include retreats, volunteers and promotion resources. A question and answer session is included.Angel Barrera, a coordinator for youth ministry services for the Center for Ministry Development, will be the retreat leader. Barrera has more than 10 years experience in ministry with youth and families in parish, campus ministry and diocesan settings. He holds a Masters of Arts degree in religious studies from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio. He has served as the Director of Youth Ministry for the Diocese of Brownsville and is an instructor in the Certificate in Youth Ministry Studies Program, teaching the skills for Christian Ministry Course.“Youth retreats are part of the Church’s pastoral ministry with young people. The opportunity to step back and reflect on the activity and presence of God in their lives offers young people the chance to renew, refresh, and reinvigorate their faith for the journey ahead,” said Jaime Reyna, Director of Youth Ministry for the diocese. “By participating in this workshop, leaders will understand the important role youth retreats play in the life of a young disciple. Leaders will explore models and elements of youth retreats, as well as designing retreats.”The Spirit Center is located at 5528 FM 3088 in Bluntzer. There is no cost for the retreat but prospective participants must RSVP by Nov. 30.Click map for directions.